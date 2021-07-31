New video arcade invites gamers of all skill levels

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The newly established gaming studio Critical E-sports is up and running at Prow Plaza in northwest Rochester.

The area serves as a home for both casual and competitive gaming with its drop-by and play services on familiar consoles like the Playstation, Wii, Switch and PC.

Saturday's event, the Collective, featured numerous brackets of which the largest prizes amount up to $700.

The video arcade owner, Marc Thomas, said that although the shop is new, E-sports have been around the area for some time now.

"So I've actually been running esports events here in Rochester for about two years and then made Critical E-sports, which is what the business is called," Thomas said. "Mostly just Smash and a few other games. But, after a few years of basically renting space from businesses, we decided to finally get our own space so we can do even more."

Three of the biggest games played are Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Super Smash Brothers Melee and the renowned Mario Kart.

More information about Critical Esports can be found on its website.