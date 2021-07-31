Purple Goat hoping to open mid-August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The development of the new Purple Goat restaurant started before the pandemic, but like for many other businesses, the last year and a half has caused quite a few setbacks. Right now, recently hired staff are being properly trained and those hired to work on the interior are putting together chairs, tables and setting up necessary equipment.

"Our set goal, to be open to the live public, is August 11th," said co-owner and chef Mark Kranz.

That is if the new restaurant does not face anymore setbacks. Receiving supplies has been one of the most difficult parts of the process for the owners of Purple Goat.

"Right now, we're putting together all the tables, the booths, the chairs. Setting up the kitchen, the equipment, getting in dry orders and then this past week we've done front of the house training," said Kranz.

According to Kranz, the menu, including elevated burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and pastas, is just one of the unique aspects of the restaurant.

"So familiar foods, some of them are a little out of the box, but yet you're going to recognize it," Kranz stated."

Purple Goat will also feature their own purple hot sauce along with a cocktail menu of various slushies and purple drinks.