Second suspect charged in Lake Park woman’s death

LAKE PARK, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of a Lake Park woman in December. Justice Bernston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. He was arrested Thursday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. His bond is set at $1 million. Twenty-six-year-old Allison Decker was charged earlier this week with first-degree murder in Bastman’s death. Bastman’s body was found Dec. 22 at her home. Authorities have not said how she died.