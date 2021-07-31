Si, Oui, Hai: Interpreting joy and heartbreak at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are using about 100 interpreters to render joy and heartbreak into 11 languages. The head of the interpretation service himself speaks almost a dozen languages. The languages being interpreted in Tokyo are the following: Japanese, English, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Italian, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and Portuguese. Most interpreters work in the Main Press Center in a cable-strewn room with 20 translation booths lining the walls. Wires, screens, and computer coders splice their words onto a network. The booths are decorated with Japanese art from famous masters like Hokusai, and carry signs like JPN or ENG to designate the languages being worked.