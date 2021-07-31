Spring Valley holds 5th annual Fins and Films event

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -- An event dedicated to educating the public on hot rod car culture and the impact it has had on the Spring Valley community kicked off this weekend. Alternative rock, Pin-ups and old-fashioned cars can be heard and seen all along North Broadway Avenue.

"We had a crate box derby put on by the Ron Merkel Crate Box Derby Association. Car show, we have Push and Turn on stage, Taphouse 181 is freshly open," said even President and Found Greg Melartan.

Melartan says his favorite part of the event is the people who attend Fins and Films every year.

"People letting loose and cars driving around. It's not a stuffy wait for a trophy type of car show. If you're looking to sit in a lawn chair this isn't the car show for you. But if you want to come and enjoy the car community, the bike community, anything, you come out to this show," stated Melartan.

To round off the string of events occurring over the past two days, there will be a drive-in movie beginning at sunset tonight.