Unhealthy air Sunday; Less humid next few days

Smoke and haze-filled skies remain in the region tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-50s overnight. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph with a few clouds possible at times. The Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of Minnesota until Tuesday at 3 pm as levels will remain in the unhealthy category.

High pressure takes control of the region Sunday, leaving dry and sunny skies for southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Sunny skies will once again be filtered by haze and smoke-filled skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Monday will start off the new work week on a dry, sunny, and hazy note. High temperatures will be near seasonal levels in the upper 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Our quiet weather pattern continues into the midweek as temperatures slowly return to the low 80s. Widespread sunshine is expected on Tuesday with a few clouds possible into Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions overall this upcoming week are on tap to be rather comfortable as dew points settle into the mid to upper 50s. Once the air quality levels improve across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, our region is in store for some awesome outdoor conditions.

Some mid-summer heat and humidity look to move back into the region just in time for the weekend as temperatures look to reach the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday. Dew points are looking to climb back into the 60s with widespread sunshine remaining.