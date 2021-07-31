Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A wildfire in western Greece has forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats. The fire that broke out Saturday was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece’s third-largest city. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages. The Civil Protection Agency sent text messages to the residents of four villages to evacuate. Local media reported that some villagers refused to leave and were trying to fight the fire with garden hoses. A total of 56 wildfires have broken out in the past 24 hours in Greece, due to dry weather, a heat wave and strong winds.