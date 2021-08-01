Anderson expected to start for the Brewers against Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (62-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-53, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (10-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -141, Brewers +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are 27-26 on their home turf. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Brewers are 33-19 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 23, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-1. Jesse Chavez recorded his second victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Atlanta. Brandon Woodruff took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 23 home runs and is slugging .501.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 92 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.