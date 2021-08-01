Eastern governors could be model for California GOP comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans are facing tough odds of ousting liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election in heavily Democratic California. But the key to an upset might be in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where GOP governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states. One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump. But that isn’t the case in California’s September recall election, in which the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to Trump. Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom’s incompetence, not the former president.