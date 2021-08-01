For US teen Buddhist lama, it’s faith, school, football

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — In most ways, Jalue Dorje is a typical American teen — he grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, loving football, Pokémon and rap music. Yet a few years from now, he’s expecting to say goodbye to his family and join a monastery in the foothills of the Himalayas. At a young age, Jalue was recognized by the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist leaders as a reincarnated lama. Now 14, he has spent much of his life training to become a monk, memorizing sacred scriptures and learning the teachings of Buddha. He plans to join the monastery after graduating from high school, but hopes to return to America to teach.