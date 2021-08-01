Germans detained in Croatia over kids, dog locked in hot car

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested a German couple for leaving their two children and a dog in a locked car with closed windows in hot weather. Police said Sunday they were alerted on Friday evening by citizens of the northern coastal town of Porec who noticed the children and the dog in the car with German license plates. The couple had gone shopping and left the children, reportedly girls ages 6 and 8, with the dog inside the car. A popular summer holiday destination for European tourists, Croatia has been hit by a heat wave this week.