Kim’s sister warns S. Korea-US drills will rekindle tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that next month’s annual military drills between South Korean and U.S. troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas, just days after the rivals reopened their long-dormant communication channels. Kim Yo Jong’s statement carried by state media targets only South Korea, and this could add credence to a theory that North Korea’s decision to restore the communication lines are aimed at pushing Seoul to convince Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains deadlocked. Regular drills between Seoul and Washington have been a long-running source of animosities on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea calling them an invasion rehearsal and responding with missile tests.