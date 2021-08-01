Kosovo awards rule of law medal to Biden’s late son Beau

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has awarded a presidential medal on the rule of law to U.S. President Joe Biden’s late son Beau. In a ceremony, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on Sunday handed over the medal to the U.S. ambassador to Pristina, Philip S. Kosnett. Beau Biden was in the Balkan country 20 years ago to help establish the rule of law there as it became independent from Yugoslavia. The ceremony also included a pre-recorded speech from Biden in which he described the medal as “incredible” and “a great honor.” Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a 1998-1999 war with Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.