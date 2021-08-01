Locals delighted as historic ear of corn water tower appears finished

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After it was announced the renowned ear of corn water tower would be deemed a historic landmark last fall, the process of repainting the historic water tower has been underway.

Several residents said the time spent repainting the tower and the million dollars put towards the project were more than worth it.

"It's historic to the city," Chandler Frank said. "People love to see it, and they just repainted it so it looks a lot better."

"[I] grew up in Rochester, and we've always walked up to the fair, and we've always looked for the corn cob as a beacon for the fair," Cheth Kuch said.

In many roadside attraction books, the ear of corn water tower is listed as one of the most noteworthy stops in Rochester.

"That's been a landmark of Rochester for years," Sean Stenberg said. "I am so impressed with the city of Rochester to have that thing redone. It looks amazing to me."