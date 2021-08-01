Man sentenced to 2 life terms in 2019 double murder, arson

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man prosecutors said baked and took cookies to the home of a 97-year-old bedridden woman before killing her and her adult son and setting fire to their eastern Pennsylvania home has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Thirty-nine-year-old Drew Rose of Bethlehem pleaded guilty Friday in Northampton County Court of Common Pleas to criminal homicide, burglary, arson and robbery in the January 2019 slayings of Virginia Houck and 61-year-old Roger Houck in Palmer Township. Rose told the court it was hard to accept his actions that day, but that he regrets all of it, lehighvalleylive.com reported