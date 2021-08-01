New book coming out will honor George Gibbs’ trip to Antarctica

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- George Gibbs' legacy legacy is deeply intertwined in Rochester history.

His daughter, Leilani Raashida Henry is now preparing for the release of a book that will honor George's trip to Antarctica.

Henry said this project has taken 20 years and that she gave up on the project several times. However, she regained her determination after finding her dad's diaries in the back of a dresser shedding new light on his trip.

George's trip was actually classified and not apart of the Navy like previously thought.

Henry also visited the coldest continent herself for a few days to take in the sights herself.

Her new book, "The Call of Antarctica: Exploring and Protecting the World's Coldest Continent" is about the continent itself but will have her father's story intertwined in it.

However, the story has a bigger purpose to her than just her father's story.

"This book will help recruit polar scientists of color, so that's one thing we're happy about in terms of education and in terms of the history," she said. "And I think it's also important, someone pointed out to me is that he's not a sports person, he's not an entertainer. "So, to have heroes in the black community that are adventurers is important."

The book releases October 5.

Henry was also recently in town giving a talk at the History Center of Olmsted County.