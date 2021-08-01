Rochester teen builds bikes, donates them for Eagle Scout project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In the Landon backyard, bikes are everywhere. 16-year-old Riley Landon was asked to donate 33 fixed bicycles to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester for his Eagle Scout project.

"My Eagle project is going to be fixing up 60 or so bikes and giving them out to homeless people or people that need them," says Riley. "We're just going to be working on maintenance and making sure that they're all working."

33 bikes is half the number he set out to reach. Riley has already donated six bikes, and has another nine ready to go.

"It's going well. It's just, most of the bikes need a little bit more to be done on them than I thought. So, we're running a little bit low on time because I wanted to be done by the end of the summer," he said.

His parents say it's great seeing him go through the process, but admit it's hard watching from the sidelines.

"It's hard for me as a dad to sit back and let him do everything. He's the Eagle Scout, he needs to run it and he needs to do the organization," said Brett Landon, Riley's dad.

They say his desire to do this project comes from his passion for biking.

"He's always wanted to get into biking and he got into the mountain biking team… seeing him learn more and more and more and more about biking and getting into the mechanics of it and now he got a job at Erik's as an apprentice so it's been pretty cool," said Brett.

His parents say the project has allowed Riley to connect with the community at a young age.

"For him to have taken ownership of that in something that he's really passionate about is, it's such a good fit and it's helping him realize that there's a way for teenagers to help the community as well," said Jenny Landon, Riley's mom.