Seasonal temperatures and low humidity to start the new week; Reduced air quality possible Monday

Our region enjoyed a brief break from the smoke and haze today along with comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity. Overnight, a few clouds will filter through with temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

High pressure remains in control of the Upper Midwest as we kick off the new week, allowing for our dry and sunny stretch to continue. Smoke and haze will filter back into the region, so we will deal with at least another day of unhealthy air quality for the region. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s with low humidity. Air quality does look to improve a bit as we head into Tuesday, falling into the moderate category. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s continue into the midweek with pleasant sunshine and breezy winds. Wednesday will be dry, but Thursday afternoon may see a small opportunity for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Confidence is low at this time but is something worth watching. Warm and humid conditions are expected to return as we head into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday afternoon could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.