South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North’s threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it’ll keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with rival North Korea, despite the North’s threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul continues with its upcoming military drills with the United States. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the exact timing, size and other details of the drills this month haven’t been fixed and must be determined by South Korean and U.S. authorities. Unification Ministry spokeswoman Lee Jong-joo said Seoul will steadily seek to resume talks with North Korea, but without haste.