‘The Fruit Truck’ delivers fresh and cheap fruits to Med City

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) -- 'The Fruit Truck,' based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, brought GMO-free, cheaper-than-in-stores fruit to Rochester Sunday afternoon.

'The Fruit Truck' had Georgia freestone peaches, Washington dark red cherries and Washington nectarines at their truck, which could either be pre-ordered beforehand or bought right at the truck.

Truck driver and seller John Brock said there are a couple reasons 'My Fruit Truck' isn't just your ordinary place to buy fruit.

"Ours is more fresh. There are no pesticides used in our fruit. A lot of it's all organically grown," he said. "I like doing it. Been doing it for about four and a half, almost five years now. I meet new people, make new friends and it's a lot of fun doing it."

The company started as an idea from moms who wanted better food for their families and has since lowered the cost of fruit by selling directly to its customers.

'The Fruit Truck' will be rolling into Owatonna Monday to sell more of its delicious fruits.