A mild Monday; heat, humidity, and storms return later this week

A comfortable Monday

The mild, September-like weather we experienced on Sunday will continue today as high pressure slowly works its way down the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have abundant sunshine through much of the day with cloud cover slowly building during the afternoon. A little extra haze will develop through the course of the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the region. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of our area effective today and continuing until 3:00 PM Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with light and variable winds.