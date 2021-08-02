Ambassador: US orders 24 Russian diplomats out by Sept. 3

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian ambassador to the United States says Washington has ordered 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3. The move comes shortly after the U.S. said it had laid off nearly 200 local Russian staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia. They are the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations. The State Department denies the move was in retaliation for the ban on local Russian staff at U.S. missions and says the 24 could apply for visa extensions.