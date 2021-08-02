Ashley Judd walks again long after shattering leg in Africa

Ashley Judd is walking again, nearly six months after shattering her leg deep in a Congolese rainforest. She tripped and fell and broke her tibia in multiple places, nearly losing her leg altogether. The actress posted a video on Instagram on Sunday where she is seen walking up a hill in a national park in the Swiss alps. She says her leg and foot “worked beautifully.” The injury happened when she joined researchers in Africa searching for bonobos. She described it as “catastrophic.” She had to be carried out on a pole and then a motorcycle for many hours over dirt roads.