Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges on federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster clip than Biden’s recent predecessors. Eight judges have been confirmed, and more than 30 other judicial nominations are pending for over 100 openings. Unlike most recent presidents, Biden hasn’t been slowed by a Supreme Court opening. By this time four years ago, the GOP-controlled Senate had confirmed four of Donald Trump’s nominees, including Justice Neil Gorsuch. In 1993 and 2009, the start of the last two Democratic administrations, no judges had been confirmed by the end of July. But both had time-consuming Supreme Court vacancies to deal with.