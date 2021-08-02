Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case indicate Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe. Booker calls it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness. Booker said five men assaulted him at the lake just south of Bloomington.