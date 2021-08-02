Despite new mask mandates, Minnesota is seeing an increase in vaccination rates

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) updated mask guidance is in response to a dramatic up rise in COVID-19 numbers around the country. The CDC and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are asking everyone to identify high spread areas when it comes to masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

"We started out at 14 counties in substantial or high spread when the CDC first announced their guidance," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Although Governor Walz no longer has the authority to reinstate a mask mandate, the state has not limited authority at the city or county levels to reinstate one.

The CDC reports a 42% increase in total COVID-19 cases per population nationwide over the last week.

"Much of the national attention has focused on southern states Florida, Texas, some of the other states where not only case numbers are very high but the health care systems are getting very stressed again," stated Malcolm.

Malcolm says the MDH cannot confirm vaccination rates have recently increased due to scares over the delta variant or refusal to wear masks, but either way, wants to remind everyone that the number one way to reduce risk and slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

"Even though we're talking again about masks as another additional layer of protection that people are encouraged to use and to think about when they are in these higher risk areas the absolute best thing we can do is get vaccinated," said Malcolm.

The CDC continuously updates a COVID data tracker on their website, identifying high-spread counties.