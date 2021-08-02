Dodge County has high level of COVID-19 transmission, but what does this mean?

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to the CDC Dodge County has a high level of COVID-19 transmission. If you look at this map, you can see the county as the only one in red in southeast Minnesota.

CDC Transmission Map

But what do the colors mean? Let's take a look at the legend.

CDC Transmission Map Legend

Red (high transmission) means 100 or more positive cases out of 100,000 people have occurred in the past seven days, so 0.1% of a county's population testing positive puts it in red.



Translating that to Dodge County with a population of roughly 21,000, 21 people or more have tested positive.

While the numbers aren't too monumental, some community health workers in Dodge Center say they do see a specific population not getting vaccinated. Community Health worker Mayra Monarrez works one-on-one with Hispanic people in Dodge County.

"There's a lot of Central Americans coming, and I think it's the ones who come, they don't want to get vaccinated," she said.

She says she can't tell them to get vaccinated, but she does educate them on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There's still some, they come in, and I ask if they have gotten vaccinated and they say 'no,' and I ask 'why?…do you want me to help you?' and they say 'no, until I get sick,' or 'no, because I heard this,' you know different comments," she said.

However, despite the CDC ranking Dodge County 'High' Monarrez says she hasn't seen any indication of things getting worse in regards to sickness severity. The Minnesota Department of Health though continues to push vaccination.

"Getting vaccinated is the single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.