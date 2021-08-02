Experts say masks work; More Minnesota entities reinstate mandates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A bit of deja vu for Minnesotans, as reinstated mask mandates pop up around the state.

Mayo Clinic announcing its return of universal masking Monday, regardless of vaccination status. Citing the COVID Delta surge nationwide, and locally in Dodge and Waseca counties. Olmsted County Public Health is also recommending masking indoors.

"Mayo Clinic was more proactive with that, partly because we see it coming, and partly because we serve a population of vulnerable sick people here," Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialists Dr. John O'Horo said.

O'Horo co-authored a study recently released by the nation's leading hospital, showing the effectiveness masks have in preventing COVID-19. The study was released the same week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people to wear facial coverings indoors, vaccinated or not, in high transmissible areas.

Others entities are preparing for a surge, too. Target issued all staff to mask up again, encouraging its customers to do the same.

"I think that other places being proactive is very appropriate as we see this surge coming," O'Horo said.

The University of Minnesota reinstated its mask mandate at all five statewide campuses -- including Rochester's campus. Some students were relived to see it come back .

"I think ideally, we would be required to get vaccinations as well, so we could prevent the virus from spreading and getting people sick," U of M Twin Cities senior Tosin Faseemo said. "But, if they don't want to require vaccinations, then this is the next best thing."

"I'll wear the mask if I can be back in person, yep," Senior Jacob Towhey said.

With all classes being virtual last U of M academic year, students say they are just eager to get back into the classroom. Masks, are the least of their worries.

"When you are online, anything could be going on around you, because you are not submerged in that classroom setting," Faseemo said. "It was a little difficult to focus on classes that way."

"I think it's inevitable if people don't get vaccinated," Towhey added.

O'Horo predicts more businesses making similar moves.

"I think we are going to see masks come back because of the Delta variant spread throughout the country will led to higher levels of transmission," O'Horo said. "Even though we haven't been hit as hard yet here in Minnesota as other areas, in all likelihood, we are still going to see a spike of activity."

St. Thomas University is now requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall. Again, like some of the recent mask mandates, the university is citing the highly contagious Delta variant for making the decision.