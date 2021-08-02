Holiday may be piece to a 2nd basketball championship puzzle

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Jrue Holiday has already had gold in his grasp. His wife, Lauren, won two gold medals with the U.S. women’s soccer team. Now Holiday is in position to have two pieces of championship hardware of his own. Just two weeks after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA title, he will play for the Americans on Tuesday against Spain in the quarterfinals of the men’s basketball tournament. Holiday joined the team late after playing in the NBA Finals but quickly became one of its most important players. He is the natural point guard the Americans lacked and one of game’s best perimeter defenders.