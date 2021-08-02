IMF OKs big increase in funds to alleviate pandemic impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The governing body of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency’s resources. The aim is to support economically vulnerable countries as they battle the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. The 190-nation lending institution said Monday that its board of governors approved the expansion of its reserves known as Special Drawing Rights. It is the largest increase in the institution’s history. The general allocation of SDRs will become effective on Aug. 23. About $275 billion of the new allocation will go the world’s poorer countries. The agency is also looking into ways richer countries could voluntarily channel SDRs to poorer countries.