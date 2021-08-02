Improved air quality and warming temperatures this week

Northerly upper-level winds will continue to bring smoke/haze through the area this week. The good news is southwesterly surface winds this week should mix air at the surface enough to keep our air quality out of the "Unhealthy" range this week.

The current air quality index forecast for Tuesday calls for "Good" levels of air quality for Thursday and potentially reaching "Moderate" levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances look to be limited this week with isolated chances on Thursday and Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to climb this week with highs reaching into the middle and upper 80s by the weekend. Sunday and Monday look to be our warmest days over the next 7 days.

Nick