Iowa man gets 10 years in prison for cyberstalking woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for cyberstalking a Minnesota woman with conduct the judge likened to a form of mental torture. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered during a sentencing hearing Friday that 58-year-old Michael Shawn McGuire of Cresco, Iowa, pay a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the woman. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that McGuire pleaded guilty in December to four counts of cyberstalking. The woman met McGuire on an online dating website in 2017 and the two dated for several months before she broke up with him. Prosecutors say he tormented her for two years.