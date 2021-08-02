Laurel Hubbard a non-finisher in Olympic weightlifting

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made a mark by competing in the women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics but was out of contention early. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts. She overbalanced on her opening weight of 120 kilograms, taking the bar behind her shoulders. The New Zealander’s second effort of 125 kilograms was ruled invalid on a majority decision by the referees. The third attempt was almost a repeat of the first. That ruled Hubbard out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.