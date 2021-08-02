Malaysia lawmakers protest Parliament closure as ploy by PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police blocked opposition lawmakers from marching to protest a two-week lockdown of Malaysia’s Parliament, which they consider another ploy for the embattled prime minister to dodge a no-confidence vote. With the crucial parliamentary session due, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin instead postponed it and Parliament will be shut for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and others. Muhyiddin has led an unstable alliance since he initiated the downfall of the last government in March 2020. Parliament has been suspended for much of that time due to the pandemic and hasn’t acted on a no-confidence motion filed by opposition lawmakers.