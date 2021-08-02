Mayo Clinic reinstates mask mandate at all buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic has reinstated its mask requirement. Starting Monday, all staff members, regardless of their vaccination status, will be mandated to wear a facial covering in all Mayo Clinic buildings. Both patients and visitors were already required to do so.

The country's leading hospital made the announcement on its news network, citing the contagious COVID-19 Delta variant for its decision.

Mayo Clinic reports that there are high levels of transmission in Arizona and Florida, where it has campuses, along with Dodge and Waseca counties locally.

Mayo Clinic recently released a study that shows how wearing a mask can prevent the spread of COVID-19.