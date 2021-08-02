New tropical storm joins hurricane over eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Ignacio has joined Hurricane Hilda over the open Pacific, but forecasters say neither threatens those on land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ignacio should remain well below hurricane force and fade back to a depression Tuesday. It was centered about 415 miles (665 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). Much father to the west, Hurricane Hilda had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), though forecasters said it should begin to weaken on Tuesday.