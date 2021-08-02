Pashinyan officially appointed Armenia’s prime minister

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been officially appointed to the post by the country’s president after Pashinyan’s party won an early parliamentary election in June. The newly elected parliament convened for the first time on Monday, and Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, which has the majority of the seats, nominated him to be the prime minister. Shortly after, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to that effect. Pashinyan called the early election after months of protests demanding his resignation because of a November peace deal he signed to end six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. He stepped down as prime minister, as required by law, but has remained in charge as the country’s acting leader.