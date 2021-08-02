Skip to Content

Pro-Biden groups to spend $100 million on August ad blitz

WASHINGTON (AP) — An array of progressive and pro-White House groups plans to spend nearly $100 million to promote President Joe Biden’s agenda over the next month to pressure Congress while lawmakers are on their August recess. The push being announced Monday, coupled with a wave of travel by the president’s top surrogates, is meant to promote and secure passage of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan. The Associated Press has learned that an outside coalition of progressive organizations plans to host over 1,000 events and actions over the next six weeks.

Associated Press

