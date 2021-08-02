Rochester City Council votes to extend Silver Lake location for the Landing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's city council voted to extend the agreement for the nonprofit organization, The Landing, to continue operating at its Silver Lake location.

"If you find yourself in this community, the struggle of being homeless is yours to care about," said one public commenter.

Many spoke up Monday night on behalf of the organization.

"These people would never do anything to harm me. These people would stick up for me and go to bat for me at every turn. They are loyal and loving people, just like you and me," said one public commenter.

"The city is thinking of a duplicate place for people to go? It's an insult, an absolute insult. We need the landing," said another public commenter.

Currently situated at the Silver Lake fire station, the Landing's mission is to help provide stability for the homeless population. The organization's agreement with the city to use the space was set to end in August.

In a Facebook update, the organization said quote: "So, you take away the building. You take away a place that is the closest thing to home for hundreds in need."

One public commenter raised concern about its potential for eliciting bad behavior.

"I'm alarmed at the increase in incidences that we've had in Silver Lake Park this year. Drug paraphernalia, needles and drug pipes that I've found or other employees have found, within a stone's throw of the children's playground. I've had to call 9-1-1 and the emergency line a number of times," said the commenter.

However, the City Council and other officials say these kinds of community building spaces will help rehabilitate members in need.

"So, we really look at the county as the entity that provides the health, housing, and human service needs," said David Dunn, the former Olmsted County Housing Director.

"At each turn we find clarity, purpose, and roles become more defined," said City Administrator Alison Zelms.