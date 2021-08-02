Rochester citywide speed limit drops to 25 mph

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A friendly reminder, the citywide speed limit for Rochester has been lowered to 25 mph.

Roads with higher volumes or ones that are owned by the county or state are not expected to see a change.

At this point in time, the city is still in an educational phase but ticketing is expected in the near future for violators.

The Rochester City Council approved this decision in late 2020 and public works began the rollout this spring. Which is said to take about six months to add and update speed limit signs around the community.

"In 2019, the state of Minnesota changed how local speed limits can be determined and gave that authority to local jurisdictions," said Rochester Public Works Communications Coordinator Megan Moeller.

"The city council, a number of months ago worked on a compromise. Initially, the staff had suggested 20 mph and we compromised at 25," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Roads with larger volumes of people traveling on them each day will not be impacted by this change, it will be the neighborhood roads and any other roads that do not have a posted speed limit sign that will be effected.

"As soon as that sign was posted on that street, that new speed limit took effect," Moeller said. "Citywide, the speed limit of 25 on unmarked street took effect as soon as the first gateway sign posted. That's one that says in Rochester, unmarked streets are 25 mph and those are scattered around the community. "

And although change can be difficult at first, the city says this is what the public wants.

"Part of it has to do with an increase desire for people to walk and bike," Norton said. "And as more people bike, they realize how unsafe it is to be on the road sharing that road with cars and trucks."

If you are curious on whether or not a speed limit change has happened on roads you frequently travel, click here.

And if you are interested in learning more about the speed limit change, click here.