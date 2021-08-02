Target to require mask-wearing for employees in high-risk areas

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting Tuesday, Target will require face coverings for its team members in high risk areas.

Face coverings will be strongly recommended for guests in areas with a substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.

The department store said in a news release it will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely and will maintain health and safety protocols, including increased cleaning measures and social distancing.

Target continues to encourage team members and guests to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations while providing paid time and free Lyft rides to team members when they get their vaccines.

For more information regarding Target's response to the virus, visit their coronavirus information hub.