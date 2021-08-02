Their town wiped out by a mudslide, people of La Reina mourn

EL ENCANTO, Honduras (AP) — On the night of Nov. 24, 2020, their town — La Reina — was wiped from the face of the earth. Home to about 1,000 people, the town in western Honduras was hit by two powerful hurricanes within three weeks, natural disasters made far worse by local deforestation and climate change. La Reina was buried by a landslide. No one died. But seven months later, La Reina’s people remain homeless, and adrift. They suffer from solastalgia — sadness and pain provoked by the loss of their environment. They’re alive, but their place in the world no longer exists.