Two people have died, one injured in Wadena house fire

WADENA, Minn. (AP) — Two people have died and one person has been injured in a house fire in central Minnesota. The fire broke out about 4 a.m. Sunday in Wadena. First responders found a juvenile outside the home with minor injuries. He was treated at Tri-County Healthcare and released a short time later. Firefighters found two adults inside the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released. Autopsies will be done by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Wadena is about 160 miles northwest of the Twin Cities in Otter Tail and Wadena counties.