U of M to require masks indoors starting Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The University of Minnesota has reinstated its indoor mask requirement.

The university's president, Joan Gabel, sent a letter to students, faculty and staff Monday, announcing that all students, staff, faculty, contractors and victors to U of M campuses, offices and facilities statewide will need to wear a facial covering, regardless of their vaccination status. The mandate begins Tuesday.

Gabel cites the highly transmissible Delta variant as its reasoning to reinstate its mask mandate.

This news comes after the U of M dropped its mask mandate in May of this year.