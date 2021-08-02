University of St. Thomas requiring vaccinations upon fall return

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The University of St. Thomas is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester, with opportunities to request exemptions.

Per the St. Thomas website, the university will still require unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings indoors and is encouraging vaccinated community members to wear face coverings indoors as well, per the CDC.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Delta variant and Minnesota infection rates increasing are cited as the primary reasons for the mandatory vaccine decision.

The college currently has an overall vaccination rate of 78%, including 89% of employees and 75% of students receiving their doses.