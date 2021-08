AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a weekend shooting took a life in Austin, police have released the name of the victim.

Tyesha Gills, 20, was shot inside a home just before 2 a.m. Saturday on 10th Street Northwest in Austin.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

No arrests have been made.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Previous coverage can be found here.