Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile

TOKYO (AP) --Simone Biles returned to competition at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday and won a bronze medal in the balance beam.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach to medal a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

The U.S. men's basketball team advanced to the medal round with a victory over Spain. Karsten Warholm of Norway found his "perfect" race and smashed his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles.