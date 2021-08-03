California Republicans head to first debate in Newsom recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four Republicans are heading into their first debate as they campaign for California’s Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The contest at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Orange County, California, will present the candidates with a choice: whether to pile up on Newsom or try to undercut each other in front of a statewide TV audience. The two best known candidates — Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — aren’t participating. Former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose says he’ll argue his experience sets him apart from rivals John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer.