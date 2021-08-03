China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Three cases were confirmed in the city of 11 million people on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year. China has largely curbed COVID-19 at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan. Since then, authorities have controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing. The current outbreaks have spread much more widely than previous ones. This time, cases have been confirmed in more than 35 cities in 17 of China’s 33 provinces and regions.