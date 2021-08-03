Skip to Content

Florida takes Ben & Jerry’s divestment step over Israel

10:28 am National news from the Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida has taken a a step to halt investment of state resources in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s over its decision to stop selling ice cream in parts of Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the State Board of Administration has added London-based Unilever to its list of companies that boycott Israel. This means that if Ben & Jerry’s position on Israel is not reversed in 90 days, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries. Company founders Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield said in a recent New York Times opinion piece that they no longer control the company but the Israeli action reflects their progressive values.

Associated Press

